MORE than a dozen elective surgery appointments have been postponed at Redland Hospital in the past fortnight as pressure mounts on the state's health system during the current COVID surge.
The Redland City Bulletin can also reveal that the Cleveland-based hospital is currently managing COVID-positive patients.
Queensland recorded 7517 new cases on Wednesday, but authorities are warning that the peak of the Omicron wave could still be more than three weeks away.
Metro South Health did not say how many Redland Hospital staff were currently away on sick leave or how many COVID cases the hospital was managing.
A spokeswoman confirmed 13 elective surgery appointments had been delayed at the hospital in the past fortnight and would be rescheduled based on clinical priority.
Triage tents are set up outside the Redland Hospital emergency department to support the COVID response, with the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants fueling the state's winter surge.
The temporary structures were used during the Omicron wave in January to increase capacity and reduce transmission risk for other emergency arrivals.
A Metro South Health spokeswoman said a number of hospitals across the state had established "outside emergency departments".
She said they would accommodate patients "safely" where required.
Chief Health Officer Dr John Gerrard said the outdoor triage areas had proven useful for the health service, allowing for more space between emergency arrivals.
"These are not simple tents, these are marquees. They are quite sophisticated," he said.
"Facilities like these allow spacing of patients. It is a good environment to manage these patients."
Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said individual hospitals would be responsible for determining suspensions to planned care based on bed availability and staff shortages.
"With the staff pressures and the extra hospital beds being taken up with COVID and the flu, this is putting pressure on our system," she said.
"We are seeing the majority of our hospital and health systems have gone onto tier three, which means they are suspending some planned care."
Dr Gerrard said authorities were not considering introducing further public health measures during the current surge, warning that COVID waves would continue in the future for a "considerable time".
"The mask use as it is outlined is what we will continue," he said.
"The idea of having general mandates for indoor wearing of masks is not something we will be considering in this wave.
"It is unlikely that is [further restrictions] will happen in this wave. These waves are going to continue for some considerable time and the idea of introducing mandates and withdrawing them is not the way to go."
Federal Health Minister Mark Butler has this morning urged people to work from home where they can.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
