Fundraising event to raise much needed awareness for parental alienation

By Jeremy Cook
Updated July 15 2022 - 4:40am, first published July 14 2022 - 9:00pm
The Annual Parental Alienation Awareness Cruise will return for its second year hoping to raise money for a support centre for Redlands-based community organisation Dads Against Discrimination Support. Picture supplied.

The Annual Parental Alienation Awareness Cruise is returning for its second year to raise awareness for parental alienation and funding for a support centre in Redlands.

