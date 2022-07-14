The Annual Parental Alienation Awareness Cruise is returning for its second year to raise awareness for parental alienation and funding for a support centre in Redlands.
The event will be held on August 20 and will be hosted by Redlands-based community organisation Dads Against Discrimination Support (DADS).
Advertisement
Money raised on the day will go towards funding a support centre in Redlands for DADS. The support centre will provide face to face support for families experiencing the effects of parental alienation, family court, and domestic and family violence issues.
Founder and Director of DADS Leisa Young said raising awareness for parental alienation is sorely needed.
"A lot of people don't know the term, they don't know what it means," said Ms Young.
"Basically, it's when one parent excludes the child or children from the rest of their family," she said.
DADS along with several other organisations have been advocating for parental alienation to be recognised as a form of child abuse in domestic and family violence legislation and across the family courts.
"We're just asking practitioners that work in this field to be trained around parental alienation and what that looks like," said Ms Young.
Ms Young hopes that legislating parental alienation as a form of child abuse will give a voice to victims.
"This will give our children the best opportunity for their voices to be heard where half the time, they probably aren't being heard," she said.
"You've got that one parent or one side of the family in the child's ear, separating them from the rest of their family."
The event in August is centred around the cruise which will leave from the Trade Coast Hotel in Pinkenba at 11am and head through Carbrook and Mt Cotton before arriving at Redlands Showgrounds.
Redlands Showgrounds will then play host to food trucks, drink stalls, carnival attractions, fireworks and live entertainment.
Registrations for the cruise will be open from 9:30am on the day.
Ms Young said the day is designed to be a fun community day.
"I know it's a hard-hitting topic and it's what we're advocating for, but it's about bringing the community together and just having that fun friendly day of rides, food trucks and live music."
Children under the age of 15 will also be allowed free entry on the day.
Advertisement
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.