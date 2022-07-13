Residents at Stockland Salford Waters gathered to celebrate the village's 30th anniversary on Sunday 3 July.
Among the attendees were Gwen and Laurie Philp, who have lived in the village for more than 29 years and were selected to cut the celebration cake.
Advertisement
The Philps were some of the Stockland Salford Waters Retirement Estate's first residents and moved to the village on Moreton Bay's waterfront in 1992 to be closer to their family.
The Philps said they enjoyed being part of the tight-knit community.
"We have been living at Salford Waters for almost 30 years and have enjoyed every moment and wouldn't want to live anywhere else," they said.
"Salford Waters is an amazing community, and we look forward to spending many more happy years here."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.