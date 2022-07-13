THE state government has released concept designs showing how the Birkdale Station park 'n' ride will be upgraded to increase parking spaces and improve facilities for Redlands train commuters.
Vacant land between the station's two existing car parks will be redeveloped to increase capacity, with 37 new general parking spaces and four disability parking spots earmarked for the site.
Upgrades will also include changes to the eastern car park, such as improved bike facilities, anti-glare screens and a kiss 'n' ride drop-off point.
Capalaba MP Don Brown said the station's bus stop would be moved closer to the platform and the government would build a new bus shelter for commuters.
"By using the vacant land between the eastern and western car parks, which in fact was my old preschool, we can deliver 40 additional spaces and better accessibility to train services," he said.
"What's great is this development will also include accessible spaces, so everyone can easily access Birkdale station."
Five new motorcycle parking spaces, CCTV cameras and dedicated footpaths are also outlined in upgrade plans.
The state government made a $317,000 commitment during the 2020 election campaign to fund improvements at the station.
Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the department would be delivering more than 2400 new park 'n' ride spaces over the next few years.
"This investment will play a key part in helping ease congestion on our roads as the region continues to grow, helping you get home sooner and safer," he said.
The department is also considering funding for further planning and construction works at Birkdale Station.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
