A Wellington Point restaurant and cafe has celebrated half a century of good food and service with their tight-knit community in the Redlands.
Loyal customers and residents visited Tanja's Restaurant and Cafe this month to celebrate a 50 year milestone for the iconic coffee spot.
Advertisement
Owners Gerhard and Monika Schoendorfer started the business as a bakery in 1972.
Mrs Schoendorfer said they expanded to a restaurant and cafe when the business started to grow.
"My husband was a pastry chef from from Salzburg in Austria and he'd been quite a good football player but got injured, so we decided we had to do make money somehow and started our first business," she said.
"We started as a bakery and moved into the cafe side of the business."
Mrs Schoendorfer said Tanja's, on the corner of Main Road and Oceanic Street, had become a popular stop for families going to or returning from Wellington Point reserve.
"It's been quite a ride actually. Wellington Point has a real community feel and we have some customers who come twice a day, and others every other day," she said.
"We won a couple of awards which was very satisfying, the Brisbane Restaurant and Caterers award and a few bakery awards in the old days."
Daughter Niikee Schoendorfer grew up in the restaurant and has worked in the business on and off for decades.
"It's been very enjoyable and when the customers are happy, everything is happy," Ms Schoendorfer said.
"The food's good, the coffee is good, the service is good, there's friendly people who come along and it's a really nice environment.
"It has a really nice ambience, the relaxed nature of the place, having the outdoor dining as well. There's always a beautiful sea breeze that comes around the corner. It's a very relaxing place to be."
Ms Schoendorfer said there were top secret plans in the works for Tanjas, and a major announcement was coming soon.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.