UPDATED state government data has revealed where motorists can expect to see speed cameras in the Redlands, with several arterial roads across suburbs like Ormiston and Birkdale among the locations listed.
Drivers are being reminded that fines for several traffic offences have increased since July 1, with anyone caught travelling 1-10km/h over the limit now copping a $287 fine and one demerit point.
Fines for mobile phone offences have also increased, with motorists caught in the act being slapped with tickets worth more than $1000.
State government open data lists more than 80 active and parked mobile speed camera sites in the Redlands, including on busy arterials like Mount Cotton Road and Old Cleveland Road.
Quieter suburban streets like Hardwood Drive at Mount Cotton and Brompton Street at Alexandra Hills are also listed as mobile speed camera locations.
Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said penalties for traffic offences had increased in line with the state government's tough stance on road safety.
"This includes the offences of speeding and not wearing your seatbelt, which have increased across the board," he said.
"Obeying the speed limit, especially in school zones, is the best thing you can do for those around you, your back pocket and your driving record.
"As always on our roads, avoid the Fatal Five: drink and drug driving, distracted driving, driving without proper use of a seatbelt, driving fatigued, and speeding."
Revenue collected from camera fines is used to run the camera detection program and is put towards funding a series of road safety initiatives.
These include road safety education and awareness programs and improving safety on state-controlled roads where crashes happen frequently.
Birkdale: Bailey Road, Old Cleveland Road East, Randall Road, Collingwood Road, Quarry Road, Dorsal Drive, Birkdale Road.
Victoria Point: School Road, Bunker Road, Colburn Avenue, Link Road, Cleveland-Redland Bay Road, Point O'Halloran Road.
Thornlands: Boundary Road, Panorama Drive, Ziegenfusz Road, Cleveland-Redland Bay Road.
Mount Cotton: Hardwood Drive, Valley Way, Double Jump Road, Orchid Drive, West Mount Cotton Road, Mount Cotton Road, Orchid Drive.
Cleveland: Bloomfield Street, Smith Street, Wellington Street, Passage Street, Queen Street, Middle Street.
Redland Bay: German Church Road, School of Arts Road, Queen Street, Weinam Street, Main Street, Cleveland-Redland Bay Road.
Alexandra Hills: Brompton Street, Finucane Road, McMillan Road, Allenby Road, Vienna Road, Windemere Road.
Thorneside: Railway Parade, Mooroondu Road, Thorneside Road.
Ormiston: Northern Arterial Road, Gordon Street.
Sheldon: Duncan Road, West Mount Cotton Road, Mount Cotton Road, Avalon Road.
Wellington Point: McDonald Road, Nelson Road, Duncan Street, Main Road, Marlborough Road, Starkey Street, Old Cleveland Road East.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
