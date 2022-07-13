Redland City Bulletin
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Data lists mobile speed camera sites in Redlands as motorists warned on increased traffic fines

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated July 14 2022 - 12:01am, first published July 13 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A car drives through Redland Bay. There is no suggestion the car pictured was speeding at the time the photograph was taken. Photos by Jordan Crick and file images

UPDATED state government data has revealed where motorists can expect to see speed cameras in the Redlands, with several arterial roads across suburbs like Ormiston and Birkdale among the locations listed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.