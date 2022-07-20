Cleveland
The Great Aussie Rock afternoon is back at the Grand View Hotel on Saturday July 23 from 1pm. All funds raised support children's charity Variety.
Alexandra Hills
The Hills nightclub at the Alex Hills Hotel is the place to be every Friday night from 8pm.
Wellington Point
The Mater Private Hospital Redland Auxiliary will hold holding a Spring Fashion Parade on Friday August 26 at 10am at the Redlands Sporting Club. Tickets are $45 and include morning tea. Contact Sandy at 3163 8859 or sandy.pettit@mater.org.au.
Cleveland
The Donald Simpson Centre hosts activities every week including a Scrabble group from 11:30am-2:30pm every Monday, $5 per class for members from 1-4pm every Monday.
Cleveland
The Honey Sliders pays homage to the Beatles, bringing their last performance, The Rooftop Concert, to life at RPAC, Saturday July 23 from 8-11pm. Book tickets online.
Thorneside
The U3A Variety Concert has been postponed until September due to COVID. Stay tuned for a new date soon.
Point Lookout
The Stradbroke Chamber Music Festival is a three day series of six chamber music concerts performed by musicians from Australia and Overseas from July 22-24. Book tickets at www.stradmusic.org.
Capalaba
Redlands Coast Suicide Prevention Network INC annual general meeting will be held Friday, August 5 at My Horizon, Runnymede Rd Capalaba from 12pm. Light lunch provided for Catering RSVP Friday 29 July at 0401318361.
