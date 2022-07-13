Her music is stripped back and simple.
Jess Hitchcock's message is clear and even clearer when she sings to a regional audience, one which she believes is the most conducive to "walking away" with something.
Hitchcock will perform an original concert at RPAC at 7.30pm on August 11, bringing an eclectic love of opera, folk, pop, country and jazz to the stage.
The music speaks of her personal experiences, singing with Kate Miller-Heidke, Paul Kelly, Tina Arena and Archie Roach and of her heritage, with family origins from Saibai in the Torres Strait and Papua New Guinea.
The concert features music from her EP Cowardice and Bloodline with music also performed from her as yet unreleased single Unbreakable. Jess will feature on vocals, percussion, ukulele and keys, accompanied by Cristian Barbieri (Jessica Mauboy, Goldlink, Brockhampton) on guitar and backing vocals, and violinist Xani (Come From Away and AU Review Best Live Instrumentalist award nominee).
"The stripped back band allows for the stories to be heard and translated," she said.
"My songs are based on personal experience and there is some disruption of the system told in a melodic sense. Telling personal stories puts you in a vulnerable position. It always does when the stories are told from a place of truth. People have different connections to them and hear them in different ways as it relates to them.
"The music speaks for itself and I like to think that people walk away with something - some translation they can carry home," she said.
Over the past six years Hitchcok has toured Australia with Kate Miller-Heidke, and in 2019 went with Kate to the Eurovision song contest in Israel. She then toured with Paul Kelly's Making Gravy Tour, and was part of Music From The Home Front in 2021, singing a duet version of 'Sorrento Moon' alongside Tina Arena.
For the last 10 years she has worked as a teacher, composer and artist with Australia's Indigenous opera company Short Black Opera with the role of Alice her debut opera production. She has also performed in productions from Opera Australia, Victorian Opera and Short Black Opera.
Tickets are $20-$35 and can be booked on 3829 8131 or rpac.com.au (booking fees are $5 by phone and $6 online per transaction).
