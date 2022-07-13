The Smith Street Jazz Band will play at the Redland Museum from 6pm on August 13 as part of its Season showcase concert series for 2022.
The band supports and celebrates local artists, thus giving a performance opportunity to Redland talent.
The band performed at the museum last year and offers again traditional jazz and blues with songs for listening, dancing and singing. Much of the repertoire was written in an historical musical era, thus complementing the ambience of the museum.
Smith Street Jazz band consists of Stephen on drums, Graham on trombone, Peter on trumpet, James on clarinet, Gary on guitar, Nik on double-bass, Ken on tenor sax, Krisie on piano and Katherine on vocals.
Tickets are $28 and $25 for members. A savoury or sweet share platter for two is available for $25.
Book on trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=930531& or via redlandmuseum.org.au
