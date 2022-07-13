Redland City Bulletin

The Smith Street jazz band will perform at the Redland Museum on August 13.

Updated July 13 2022 - 10:18am, first published 9:51am
The Smith Street Jazz Band will play at the Redland Museum from 6pm on August 13 as part of its Season showcase concert series for 2022.

