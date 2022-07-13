Redland City Bulletin

Museum has activities for National Science week

Updated July 13 2022 - 11:04am, first published 10:18am
SCIENCE: Ruben Meerman offers a laser show which is both spectacular and educational.

Redland Museum will hold its Switch on to Science day from 10am to 3pm on August 8 (Ekka Redland holiday) in conjunction with National Science Week.

