Redland Museum will hold its Switch on to Science day from 10am to 3pm on August 8 (Ekka Redland holiday) in conjunction with National Science Week.
Switch on to Science is an annual event where museum staff operate and demonstrate a variety of working vintage equipment and talk about the science and technology principles that make them work.
Museum science coordinator Ross Bower said working vintage machines were perfect for demonstrating the basic principle of science.
"These machines are simpler than modern machines and it is much easier to understand how they work," he said.
Switch on to Science aims to challenge the curious of all ages, and get people to think about the science in everyday surroundings.
Although aimed at students, its appeal spans all ages.
"One lady who attended with her grandchildren expressed publicly her fulsome appreciation of last year's event. She said that all the presenters were generous explaining what they were demonstrating and allowed kids to participate in using the machines. The kids loved this and even the shy children became involved," Mr Bower said.
Activities include structures, blacksmithing, crystal radio sets, telephones and switchboards, microscopes, spinning wheel, treadle sewing machine, knitting machine, gramophones, player piano, printing, flintlock firearms, steam engines, internal combustion engines, making butter, rail motor, pendulums and clocks, film cameras, movie cameras and projectors, minerals and bee keeping.
Guest presenter and surfing scientist Ruben Meerman offers a laser show which is both spectacular and educational.
National Science Week's theme is that Glass is more than meets the eye.and the United Nations International Year of Glass and there will be a light-bending presentation about the wonders of optics and photonics.
"Ruben uses laser beams, thermal imaging cameras, spinning mirrors and a fish tank to demonstrate the laws of refraction, reflection, transmission and absorption. You'll learn what light is made of and how it is used for everything from tattoo removal, scanning barcodes, cutting steel and measuring how fast our moon is drifting off into space," Mr Bower said.
Children must be accompanied by an adult for all activities. Tickets are $7 children and concession, $9 for adults and $27 for a family of four. Laser shows are held at 11am and noon on August 8.
More on redlandmuseum.org.au/
