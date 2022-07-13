So It Goes: In their hands

They hold the world in those hands.
It was the hands that got me. Yes, I've seen their faces. I've spoken to them, waved to them, loved them from afar. I know their shy looks and their boldness and their little characters as my daughter has consistently and resolutely included me in their world from Australia to Germany.
It's been a simple and wondrous process, popping that mobile phone on my lap and letting me into their lounge room a million miles away. I have seen them roll around, crawl busily, take tentative steps, sleep all night. I have imagined that Gaga means 'grandma' and my husband has imagined it means 'grandad'.
I have got to know them and they have got to know me, via a technology that makes our worlds small and completely attainable.
But there is nothing that replaces human contact. And I was able to meet my almost-two-year old twin grand daughters and their newly arrived little sister last month for the first time. Getting to know them was a joy and a privilege and is about two Covid years later than I expected.
And while I have seen them smile and seen them play, it was the hands that pulled the most. These are those quick, sometimes naughty, often giving, always busy little hands that flash in front of you as they live their happy lives with you watching, phone in your own hand, toy in theirs.
I noticed how fine their fingers are. I imagined those hands one day playing a Chopin Nocturne. I imagined one day, those hands holding diplomas, hands that give and hands that reach out to other people. I put my finger in their clutches and suddenly my grand daughters stepped out of that box and into my reality. Suddenly, it felt real.
I looked at their palm and I could read the wonderful life they have in store.
And I nursed their little sister, her own fingers gripping around my own. I watched her suck her fist and hold her swaddle. I watched her hands spring open, startled by a laugh or cry, but remain stoically closed when an ee-ah-ee-ah (the twins word for any truck with a siren) flew down a busy Berlin street. I felt her papery fingernails and marvelled at her growth during our five-week stay.
You see their faces. You feel their fingers.
They hold my heart in those hands.
