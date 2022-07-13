The work of Victoria Point artists Rhyl Henzell and Jos Mitchell, will be featured in a Surroundings exhibition in August at the Redland Museum, 60 Smith Street, Cleveland.
Ms Henzell had early art training in graphic art and design, training she said would forever inform and influence her multi disciplinary art practice. In Surroundings, she addresses her life long passion for the environment.
Ms Henzell said her inspiration grew mainly from nature and depicted found objects, local leaves, seeds and flowers collected on morning walks around the bay.
A love of experimentation and work in many mediums reflect her fascination with shapes and patterns in nature in her current works. She has also created cynotype, a photographic technique using sunlight, which results in indigo blue and white images. She also offers eco printing, which draws the tannin from leaves and flowers, transferring subtle images to the watercolour paper. These are sometimes enhanced using watercolours or wax colours.
Ms Mitchell is a multi-medium artist whose works are often tactile and insightful representations of the vivacity and interconnectedness of the environment.
Every handmade ceramic piece pays homage to stories of our surroundings - a commentary and a celebration of colours and textures.
Growing up in Central Queensland, on land where her mother and grandmother were also raised, was pivotal in developing her love of the natural world, history and heritage.
An earlier career in social justice and professional photography influences each work of art with a grounded reality, balanced between strength and delicacy; an invitation to explore and question physical presence and our own perceptions; an invitation to touch and ponder touch and to ponder.
The exhibition can be viewed during museum opening hours from 10am to 3.30pm every day. Admission is $7, concession $5 and children $2.
