Local artists in exhibition at Redland Museum

Updated July 13 2022 - 6:34pm, first published 6:21pm
SURROUNDINGS: Work by Jos Mitchell forms part of an exhibition running in August at the Redland Museum.
ENVIRONMENT: Rhyl Henzell has created some artistic takes on nature, forming part of the Surroundings exhibition at the Redland Museum in August.

The work of Victoria Point artists Rhyl Henzell and Jos Mitchell, will be featured in a Surroundings exhibition in August at the Redland Museum, 60 Smith Street, Cleveland.

