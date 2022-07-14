ELYSIUM staff and visitors will don beanies at a special event in August to raise money for charity.
The annual event has raised more than $40,000 for the Beanies for Brain Cancer Fund since 2017.
Elysium co-owner Kelly Winkleman said the fundraisers started after her friend's husband lost a battle with brain cancer.
"He had a five-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter," she said.
"He found out he had brain cancer and in less than a year he had passed away."
The Ross family are heavily involved in the event, with youngest child Riley making his own beanies to sell each year.
"It is a whole lot of fun. It is about having a good time and raising money," Mrs Winkleman said.
The 2022 fundraiser will be held at Elysium on August 19, with tickets due to go on sale soon.
Mrs Winkleman said the event normally drew between 100 and 150 people.
"It is something that we have done since 2017," she said.
"Because it was so successful and it was so embraced by the community, we didn't want to let it go during COVID.
"We just held a mini-version with all the COVID restrictions in place.
"Last time we had our big one in 2019, we raised $17,000.
"Anything above $10,000 [this time] would be amazing."
Tickets will include a drinks package and prizes will be up for grabs on the night.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
