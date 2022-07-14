Redland City Bulletin

Elysium Restaurant and Bar to host annual fundraising event benefiting Beanies for Brain Cancer

JC
By Jordan Crick
July 14 2022 - 9:00pm
Elysium staff and visitors will don beanies for charity. Photo supplied

ELYSIUM staff and visitors will don beanies at a special event in August to raise money for charity.

