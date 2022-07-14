A Redlands church is bringing people from across the bayside together to celebrate faith with no boundaries.
Trinity Uniting Church, Wellington Point holds Messy Church as a new way for people of all ages to worship through message, celebration, activities and a shared meal.
Reverend Beth Nicholls said Messy Church was an intergerational service, with people from young ones to elderly residents all welcome to come as they are and stay as long as they like.
"If you have ever thought you would like your family to be part of a church community but going to a traditional service was not for you, Messy Church is for you," she said.
"We all live messy lives in one form or another, messy relationships, messy timetables, messy thoughts, and Messy Church is about exploring faith and life through Bible stories and Christian practices.
"It's fun, its engaging, and sometimes it is messy."
The next Messy Church will be held Saturday, July 23 at the Trinity Uniting Church, 47 Marlborough Rd, Wellington Point .
To get involved contact Rev Beth Nicholls on 0407 170 573 or email Lyn on trinityuniting@gmail.com.
