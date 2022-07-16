Redland City Bulletin

New look competitive comp for netballers starts in Redlands

EL
By Emily Lowe
July 16 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redland Netball Association has revamped it's social competition with the return of competitive fixtures this August. Picture supplied.

Redlands Netball Association (RNA) has upped the ante on their Monday night social competitions with a new look to cater to both competitive and social teams.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.