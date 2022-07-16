Redlands Netball Association (RNA) has upped the ante on their Monday night social competitions with a new look to cater to both competitive and social teams.
From August 15 the association at Pinklands Sporting Complex will run a competitive women's netball competition alongside social women's and mixed competitions.
Advertisement
RNA competition manager Tricia McMullan said the club had run the social competitions before but teams had been crying out for a more competitive league locally.
"Our goal this season is to expand our competitive comp and turn it into a stronger competition," she said.
"We supply all the umpires so they will be able to control the competitive games.
"We also have bibs and balls so everything is ready for players to come and take the court on a Monday night."
RNA President Andrew Ross said participation had dipped over the last few years and the club was trying to provide a competition format that was lacking in the Redlands.
"There's been a bit of a lull in the competitive side of things over the last few years especially with COVID," he said.
"Now we really want to start expanding that again and offer a competitive outdoor netball experience for people.
"It's a community thing, It's getting people together and we've got such great facilities here and great people that run it and great umpires that make everything run really smoothly."
Ms McMullan said the new style of competitions was a great way to spend time with friends, meed new people and stay fit.
"We like for people to nominate a team with one primary contact person but you can also register as a lone player and we can try and put you into a team," she said.
"It would be great to get teams because it will help us build the competition but it's a very friendly environment for long players to come into and be welcome to a new team.
"It's quite a nice way to meet other like minded souls. There's a lot of players in their mid 20's or 30s who want to stay fit and meet some new people in the area that have played with us before, and I'm sure there's many more out there."
RNA life member Julie Rawding said netball did not have to end when players finished school.
"We have girls that have played here since they were seven and they are now 26 or 27 and they've always enjoyed playing competitive and they want to keep playing at that level," she said.
The cost for the new competition is $130 for 14 weeks of play for players who are already registered with netball Queensland.
Games with 12 minute quarters will run Monday nights from August 15, except during school holidays, at 6.30pm and 7.30pm, with the competition to finish mid November.
The association will also host a 12 week season for Cadet teams aged 14-18 years from August 29, as well as an eight week Tuesday Twilight competition for ages 10-14 from 11 September.
Advertisement
To register visit the RNA website or for more information contact Julie Rawding at fixtures@redlandsnetball.com.au.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.