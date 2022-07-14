A comparison of budgets in South East Queensland's largest local government areas has shown ratepayers in the Redland City Council area have been hit hardest by rate rises since 2019.
Elsewhere, the Scenic Rim Regional Council was the latest council to hand down its budget, announcing on Monday a $103.2 million budget that would see ratepayers hit with a four per cent rate rise.
This is slightly lower than ratepayers in the Redland City Council. They were hit with a 4.72 per cent rate rise for the next financial year after Mayor Karen Williams handed down a $396 million budget headlined by two long-term community projects.
Gold Coast residents were also slammed with a 4.3 per cent rate rise, which Mayor Tom Tate said equated to an extra $3.11 a week per household.
Neighbouring residents in the Logan City Council were hit with increasing bills too, albeit slightly less, with those on the minimum general rate set to pay an extra 2.49 per cent each year, or $1.35 per week.
Brisbane City Council residents took the biggest hit after Mayor Adrian Schrinner announced a 4.93 per cent rate hike in its budget for the new financial year.
President of the SEQ Community Alliance Chris Walker said a long-term comparison of all council rates and charges in South East Queensland showed that rates in the Redland City Council area had increased the most, rising by 12.7 per cent since 2019.
"Obviously, some of the councils or probably all of the councils had to deal with COVID, and they dealt with it in different ways and some councils tried to freeze a large part of their rates and charges," he said.
"If you look at the three-year picture, you get a sense of what the average punter is experiencing now as a consequence of three years of local government action."
Brisbane City Council were the next highest council in South East Queensland for rate rises over the past three years, rising by 9.8 per cent since 2019. The next highest was Noosa Shire and Sunshine Coast Regional Council with 8.6 per cent over three years, followed by Gold Coast City Council at 8.5 per cent.
Logan City Council residents felt a little bit less of a hit with a 7.5 per cent rate rise since 2019, while the Scenic Rim Regional Council had the lowest three-year rise at only 3.5 per cent.
"It is interesting to see the accumulation of rate rises over a certain period, and I think a lot of people don't see that," said Mr Walker.
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
