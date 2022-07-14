REDLANDS COVID infections are climbing at a steady rate amid the latest Omicron wave, with Queensland Health statistics showing more than 200 cases have been reported across the city in the past week.
Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr John Gerrard has warned that the state's current COVID surge may not peak until at least the start of August, as virus hospitalisations climb to 863.
Mask mandates remain in some settings, including aged care and on public transport, but have not been reintroduced for schools and other workplaces.
Queensland Health data shows 15,375 cases have been reported in the Redlands across the entire pandemic, including 219 in the past week alone.
The greatest jump in local cases across the past five days came during the July 13 reporting period.
Dr Gerrard said it was possible that COVID hospitalisations could pass 1000 during the current wave.
"We still predict the peak won't be until the first week of August, and it may be later," he said.
"I think the idea of having general mandates for indoor wearing of masks is not something that we will be considering in this wave."
Health Minster Yvette D'Ath said COVID was now widespread in the community but urged parents to keep children home from school if they were sick.
"We are seeing COVID widespread across the community and schools going back is no different," she said.
"My message to parents is there are vaccines available, they are free, they are safe and we want to make sure if the child is sick, please don't send them to school.
"They risk spreading it to other children, to teachers, staff and other families.
"We know what to do: good hand hygiene, wear a mask if you're particularly vulnerable, stay home if you're sick and get vaccinated."
The Redland City Bulletin reported on Wednesday that Redland Hospital was currently managing COVID-positive patients.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
