A bayside property expert says a wider variety of housing choice would benefit the region as independent data finds housing diversity is limited in the Redlands.
The independent data by economics consultants Econisis, commissioned by the Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce, found Redlands was far behind the rest of south-east Queensland on liveability.
Advertisement
It outlined a lack of housing choice as a significant "push" factor as families looking to downsize or young people starting their careers had limited options in the Redlands.
KubUnity project director Paul McManus said housing options in the Redlands were mostly limited to family homes.
"We've got a lot of three and four bedroom detached housing but we really need a much wider spread and some more affordable stock," he said.
"We're quite fortunate that we've got a lot of acreage sites and higher end canal estates but I think the one piece of the puzzle that's missing in the Redlands at the moment is that affordable housing choice."
Mr McManus said housing diversity was needed to cater to younger and older people in the community.
"We've got people who need to work in hospitals, cafes, restaurants, and all of the things that help us be social," he said.
"Most of the people working these jobs are just starting in their career and haven't established a family yet so a four bedroom house is not suitable for them, but as time goes on they will be perfect for them in the future."
He said the best way to improve housing options was to get support from governments to build diversity in the region.
"We need support from local government and investment and encourage that investment to keep it coming," Mr McManus said.
"There is some affordable housing investment coming our way and we need to make sure that we encourage that investment and support it.
"I think one thing that gets missed is we need to engage with our local community and bring them along for the journey so we can actually understand what they love about the Redlands and how we can ensure that we protect that as we move forward."
Mr McManus said the first step was also important to connect the Redlands with the rest of south-east Queensland with better roads and transport options.
"What we don't want to see in the Redlands is a lot of housing and then we get traffic congestion, so connecting people to places and people that we need to go needs to be done before building the housing choices."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.