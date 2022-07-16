Redland City Bulletin
Exclusive

Independent data finds more housing choice would benefit Redlands

EL
By Emily Lowe
July 16 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kub Unity project director Paul McManus said better housing choice could improve liveability in the Redlands.

A bayside property expert says a wider variety of housing choice would benefit the region as independent data finds housing diversity is limited in the Redlands.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.