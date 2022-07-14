POLICE have launched a video series urging children to think twice about vaping amid warnings from health authorities that young people are at the greatest risk of harm from electronic cigarettes.
Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said there were many known harms associated with vaping and children needed to be aware that e-cigarettes could damage the lungs.
"At this point in time, there is insufficient evidence to support claims that e-cigarettes are safe," she said.
The police videos include information about vaping legislation and contain a series of health messages from Queensland Health and the Lung Foundation.
Redlands students complained earlier this year about a new toilet design at Cleveland District State High School, claiming the move was intended to prevent vaping.
An education department spokesperson responded to the allegation, saying the $500,000 bathroom refit was not related to vaping and would bring the toilets up to standard.
Smoking, including using e-cigarettes, is banned at Queensland schools.
Superintendent John Hallam said police were responsible for educating the community and enforcing laws on underage vaping.
"These videos have been created to empower young people to make better decisions, giving them critical thinking skills that will contribute to minimising a range of offending behaviours and improving their health," he said.
Police Minister Mark Ryan said videos were an important tool to help young people make better life decisions.
"These videos are designed to give young people additional information around not just the health impacts of vaping, but of the legal implications," he said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
