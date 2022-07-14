A WOMAN has been hospitalised after a two-vehicle crash at a Victoria Point intersection late on Thursday night.
Critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Respose Unit were called to the crash at the Colburn Avenue and Base Street intersection just before 10pm.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the woman, aged in her early 20s, was taken to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.
She was suffering hip and flank pain after the crash.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
