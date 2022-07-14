Redland City Bulletin

Woman hospitalised after two-vehicle crash at Victoria Point intersection

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated July 14 2022 - 10:44pm, first published 10:31pm
Critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Team were called to the Victoria Point crash just before 10pm on Thursday.

A WOMAN has been hospitalised after a two-vehicle crash at a Victoria Point intersection late on Thursday night.

