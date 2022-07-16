I have been here since 1974. It was rural and peaceful then. Yes, developments must happen, but the Redlands is now a crowded, roadless place with nothing but noise, too many people & noisy neighbours, sometimes at all hours. We have had many talks about koalas, but nothing has happened. You cannot have wildlife and koalas with developments. They are all doomed to developments that don't cater for many acres of land for them with the correct species of trees they all need. No good having a few trees here and there for them. Possums, too, are dwindling in numbers. The name Capalaba is believed to be derived from the Indigenous Yugarabul word for the ringtail possum, or possum scrub, a marsupial native to the area. Well? I haven't seen more than one or two ringtails in my area for years. Have a few visiting grey brushtails. Trees are cut down for homes with no backyard spaces to replant anything, let alone a tree. Home blocks are too small, many people would like a horse or a few large dogs and you can't do either without a large land block. If you have a bigger block, it's usually divided to squash another house or have units built on it. I feel sad we have overgrown like this. It is now a mini city, not a peaceful beachside and rural area to live in.