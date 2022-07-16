I have been here since 1974. It was rural and peaceful then. Yes, developments must happen, but the Redlands is now a crowded, roadless place with nothing but noise, too many people & noisy neighbours, sometimes at all hours. We have had many talks about koalas, but nothing has happened. You cannot have wildlife and koalas with developments. They are all doomed to developments that don't cater for many acres of land for them with the correct species of trees they all need. No good having a few trees here and there for them. Possums, too, are dwindling in numbers. The name Capalaba is believed to be derived from the Indigenous Yugarabul word for the ringtail possum, or possum scrub, a marsupial native to the area. Well? I haven't seen more than one or two ringtails in my area for years. Have a few visiting grey brushtails. Trees are cut down for homes with no backyard spaces to replant anything, let alone a tree. Home blocks are too small, many people would like a horse or a few large dogs and you can't do either without a large land block. If you have a bigger block, it's usually divided to squash another house or have units built on it. I feel sad we have overgrown like this. It is now a mini city, not a peaceful beachside and rural area to live in.
Joy Webster, Capalaba
I am very disappointed that the new PARC development on Woodlands Drive, South Thornlands, has been approved by the Council in conflict with the Redlands Planning Scheme and the SEQ Regional Plan. A shameful outcome for our City, but not surprising.
Relentless lobbying from a few landowners who had some expectation of achieving a re-zoning 'golden egg' has driven this outcome - the latest development approval in South Thornlands.
And the latest application by PARC development to amend three larger lots, splitting them into 40 lots, is a disgrace. This land is not zoned for residential. This land has high environmental values and we already see evidence that developers choose a 'clear fell' approach in the area.
I object to this application as it breaches the Redlands Planning Scheme and SEQ Regional Plan.
Some claim that a benefit of new development is improved infrastructure. Sadly this is nothing further from the truth - witness the traffic congestion choking our inadequate roads. And yet development is allowed to continue to the City's detriment without Council batting an eyelid.
And what will it be like when Shoreline in Redland Bay, accommodating another 10,000 residents and the proposed Toondah Harbour, a new suburb to be built in Moreton Bay for another 8,000 new residents, will be built? These are both developments outside the SEQ Regional Plan and the Redlands Planning Scheme - both have received the 'tick' from Mayor Williams and her team.
The Council should follow the development rules for a change and listen to the community it serves. After all, why have city development plans if they are constantly ignored? In addition, the community is sick of making submissions opposing substandard and out-of-sequence development that is not supported by proper infrastructure.
Toni Bowler Sheldon
Reading recent residents' opinions of the proposed white water raft facility at the so-called "community precinct", I agree with their disapproval of such a facility being both a burden on the taxpayers and an irreversible environmental impact. When will the Redland City council listen to the community and stop being blindsided by the stardom of the Olympics coming to Brisbane? The Council should look at the long-term use of the facility that will most probably fall into disrepair and eventual financial loss with costs at similar facilities at Penrith for a family of four costing just under $500, including the hire of wetsuits, and that's just for 90 minutes of entertainment! Not many families I know could and would pay for this.
Redland City Council, please engage with the residents and provide a place for our community to enjoy for generations to come.
Darren Sandy, Birkdale
Olympic outlays need to be considered for ongoing costs beyond 2032. It seems that our Redland coastline and islands contribute so much to tourists wishing to enjoy water play naturally without the excessive costs of upkeep and electricity that a Whitewater Rafting Centre would demand.
We should expect Redlands Council to indicate the subsequent annual costs to our City as indicated by the Penrith NSW Whitewater Rafting Complex, which is still experiencing a loss.
Alternative options for the Birkdale land could be explored, such as in the Redland City Bulletin article recommending a Wildlife Hospital. This would provide employment and skills training plus many positive values for our Birkdale location.
Instead of a stranded asset into the years beyond the Olympics, a wildlife hospital will encourage skills and benefit many Redlanders and our wildlife needs in this area of Brisbane.
Gloria Claus, Ormiston
