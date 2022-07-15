Weekly wrap: Welcome to our first newsletter for Redland City Bulletin readers

G'day readers,
My name is Craig Thomson and I am the editor at the Redland City Bulletin.
Welcome to the first free weekly Bulletin newsletter.
We hope you come to enjoy and value the latest local news delivered directly to your email inbox.
Our aim at the Bulletin is to keep you informed of the biggest stories of the week.
Writing directly to our valued readers with the quality local news you've come to trust from our journalists, plus sport, opinion and community information, will hopefully help keep you connected to the community we love and live in.
I have always thought we pay a lot for our rates here in the Redlands. However, judging by several conversations I've had with fellow ratepayers, it appears I was not paranoid, they thought the same thing, and so we decided to investigate.
I have also noticed fewer people wearing masks lately inside shopping centres in the Redlands and generally whilst at indoor venues. Jordi Crick tells us that might not be the safest practise because Redlands COVID infections are climbing at a steady rate amid the latest Omicron wave. Queensland Health statistics show more than 200 cases have been reported across the city in the past week.
A community group has organised a protest, and despite the gag on public interaction, the meeting could be eventful.
Jordi and I sat down with former Bowman MP Andrew Laming over a coffee at a local café last week. It was an excellent interview. Dr Laming was very forthright and open with us and answered all of our questions. From that interview, Jordi reports Dr Laming is not done with politics yet, announcing it is a "possibility" that he will run for the LNP in a Redlands seat at the 2024 state government election.
From the feel-good file, our Emily Lowe reports a family heirloom passed down through generations since the 1900s made for a historic baptism at Ormiston last week.
Many readers continue to message me, asking why we no longer allow followers to leave comments on our Facebook posts. While our reasons have been explained previously, they're worth sharing again here for you.
Well, that's it from me this week. I am off to have some bacon and eggs and one of my wife's super tasty coffees.
I hope you all have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast. I am currently an Editor at Australian Community Media of three southeast Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I was a Senior Journalist, at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
