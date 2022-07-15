Redland City Bulletin

Andrew Laming says former Prime Minister failed to hear his version of events after allegations surfaced

JC
By Jordan Crick
July 15 2022 - 9:00pm
Former Bowman MP Andrew Laming says Scott Morrison did not give him an opportunity to properly defend himself. File image

ANDREW Laming has blamed former Prime Minister Scott Morrison for the unravelling of his political career, claiming he was not given the opportunity to properly defend himself against allegations aired in the media.

JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

