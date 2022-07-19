Redland City Bulletin

Vaccination rates preventing outbreak of parvovirus amidst recent rainfall

Samantha Campbell
JC
By Samantha Campbell, and Jeremy Cook
Updated August 5 2022 - 5:40am, first published July 19 2022 - 5:00am
High vaccination rates have prevented recent cases of the Canine Parvovirus after a recent outbreak in Mt Isa prompted calls for dog owners vaccinate their pets.

Recent rainfall in South East Queensland has yet to reveal any cases of Canine Parvovirus after a recent outbreak in Mt Isa prompted vaccination warnings.

