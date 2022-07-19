Recent rainfall in South East Queensland has yet to reveal any cases of Canine Parvovirus after a recent outbreak in Mt Isa prompted vaccination warnings.
Pet owners in Mount Isa have been warned to vaccinate their dogs against the highly infectious Canine Parvovirus, after several infected animals have recently presented at veterinary clinics across the city.
Canine Parvovirus is a disease that can lay dormant in the ground for quite some time, however, rainfall and humidity can prompt infections amongst animals, as was the case recently in Mt Isa.
Vet Nurse at McMahon and Gallagher Veterinary Services in Beaudesert Joanne Wearing said different conditions in South East Queensland have so far prevented the spread of the virus.
"Dogs down here have greater rates of vaccination compared to up north," she said.
In the latest outbreak of the virus in Mt Isa, one veterinary clinic treated seven cases in one day.
AAA Veterinary Clinic owner and veterinarian Dr Katelyn Stretton said she had seen an increase of sick animals in Mt Isa after recent rain.
"I think Parvo is so high (in Mount Isa) due to the population of dogs in town, and it is an area in which the virus can lay dormant for quite some time," she said.
South East Queensland isn't immune to outbreaks of Parvovirus after cases spiked in mid-2020 and early 2015.
Despite the lack of recent cases in South East Queensland, dog owners are encouraged to look out for symptoms of Parvovirus such as lethargy, loss of appetite, vomiting and diarrhoea.
Parvovirus is preventable through vaccination and early detection. When visiting a vet with a suspected case of Parvovirus, owners are urged to carry their pet inside and not let it outside on the grass.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
