Rates rise will cause bill shock for many

I've had it explained to me that we seem to pay more for our rates here due to the water calculation. For example, Brisbane ratepayers pay their water bills separately. In the Redlands, it's all on the same bill. Therefore the reason we pay more here is out of the control of the council. That may be so, but ratepayers are entitled to ask why when the actual things the council can control go up by 12.7 per cent in three years.