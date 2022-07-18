Rates rise will cause bill shock for many

I have always thought we pay a lot for our rates here in the Redlands.
Judging by several conversations I've had with fellow ratepayers, it appears I was not paranoid, they thought the same thing, and so we decided to investigate.
Our reporter Jeremy Cook found out that rates and charges in the Redland City Council area have increased by 12.7 per cent since 2019/20.
During our research, we found that's the most of all councils in South East Queensland over the last three years.
We chose to highlight the last three years because that was pre-pandemic and also include the impacts of the COVID pandemic.
Brisbane City Council were the next highest council in South East Queensland for rate rises over the past three years, rising by 9.8 per cent since 2019. Logan City Council residents felt a little bit less pocket pain with a 7.5 per cent rate rise since 2019, while the ratepayers in the Scenic Rim Regional Council area had the lowest three-year rise at only 3.5 per cent.
I've had it explained to me that we seem to pay more for our rates here due to the water calculation. For example, Brisbane ratepayers pay their water bills separately. In the Redlands, it's all on the same bill. Therefore the reason we pay more here is out of the control of the council. That may be so, but ratepayers are entitled to ask why when the actual things the council can control go up by 12.7 per cent in three years.
Annual rises in council rates paid by Australian homeowners are among the fastest-growing items of expenditure faced by consumers.
The Redland City Council hit ratepayers with a 4.72 per cent rate rise for the next financial year after Mayor Karen Williams handed down a $396 million budget headlined by two long-term community projects. The budget includes a $116 million capital investment program and for the 2022-23 financial year, the council is budgeting an operating deficit of $4.1 million.
Local government should focus on improving and providing better services. As the name suggests, local government should be concerned with matters close to our homes, local roads and footpaths, parks and playing fields, libraries, local environmental issues, waste disposal, community services and building regulations.
Redlands ratepayers are entitled to ask if they are paying way more than they should for these services. It's up to the council to be honest with its answers...
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast. I am currently an Editor at Australian Community Media of three southeast Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I was a Senior Journalist, at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
