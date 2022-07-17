A crowd aged 25 to 70 is expected when Livin' Lovin' Zeppelin plays all the Led Zeppelin hits it can from 8pm on August 6 at the Alexandra Hills Hotel.
Bass player John Maher said the band remained true and played homage to the hits of Led Zeppelin, once known as the biggest band in the world.
Advertisement
"There is a rich choice of music and the diehards who love it all. We will be playing all the favourites, refreshing our mix through a popularity vote. Basically we want to offer Zeppelin fans, a chance to enjoy all the music they can from that time," Maher said.
"We aren't a wig band. It's not about the visuals. It's about four professional musicians re creating the passion, the energy and the light and dark from each song. It's about Zeppelin fans reliving the memories and our part is to create a perception of that time."
Maher said Livin' Lovin' Zeppelin evolved when he and drummer Kris Goodwin hit the practice rooms as therapy during COVID.
"We were like Huckleberry Finn. Little by little people stopped by and asked if they could have a play. And when Cam Brown stepped in, we realised we had a vocalist here. The music is such fun and brings so much joy. If you are playing music professionally, it's either about the career, the money or just because you want to. And we want to," he said.
The band also includes Chris Goodrich on guitar.
"Our success is the abundance of music, played well and with an Aussie slant."
Led Zeppelin held world records for the largest number of stadium ticket sales globally - eclipsing The Beatles. Led Zeppelin still holds the record for the most albums in the Billboard charts for the longest amount of time
Livin' Lovin' Zeppelin will perform hits including Stairway to Heaven, Rock n Roll, Black Dog, Whole Lotta Love, Dazed and Confused, Over the Hills and Far Away. Communication Breakdown, Heartbreaker, Good Times Bad Times, Living Loving Maid, Misty Mountain Hop and The Immigrant Song.
Tickets are $30 and can be booked through events.humanitix.com/livin-lovin-zeppelin-at-the-alex-hills-hotel. This is an 18 plus event and doors to the show open at 7pm.
WIN: Australian Community Media has prizes to see the show at the Alexandra Hills Hotel on August 6. Being given away are passes for two people to see the show (value $60) with the winners also receiving one night's accommodation on July 30, staying in a deluxe suite with breakfast to the total value of $265. There are also show tickets (value $60) for a further two couples. To be in the draw to win, enter your details below by 9am on Monday, August 1. Conditions may apply and winners will be contacted and announced online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.