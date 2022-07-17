Redland City Bulletin

Livin' Lovin' Zeppelin comes to the Alexandra Hills Hotel on August 6

By Linda Muller
Updated July 17 2022 - 8:16am, first published 8:08am
LIVIN' LOVIN: Professional musicians John Maher, Kris Goodwin, Chris Goodrich and Cam Brown will play the hits of Led Zeppelin at the Alexandra Hills Hotel on August 6.

A crowd aged 25 to 70 is expected when Livin' Lovin' Zeppelin plays all the Led Zeppelin hits it can from 8pm on August 6 at the Alexandra Hills Hotel.

