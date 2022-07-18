Reports of schools of tailor, flathead and trevally chasing the baitfish in the Broadwater.
The Gold Coast beaches benefitted from the presence of tailor, and the surf beaches are fishing well.
Advertisement
Good size mulloway is biting on live baits, but please consider using a large circle hook which should lodge in the corner of the jaws of any snapper you may catch.
This hook-up will assist with a quick and safe release of the snapper.
Anglers, please note that snapper and pearl perch will be no-take species in Queensland waters for one month, starting 15 July (from 12.01 am) until 11.59 pm on 15 August.
There are plenty of other species to target, and winter is a great time to catch those large winter bream, tailor and winter whiting.
Drifting over the whiting spots like Amity Banks, Pelican Banks, the Logan River, Chain Banks, and Banana Banks is very productive, and a small piece of squid is a great bait to catch winter whiting.
But if you do not have boat access, all along our coast where you can pump yabbies are prime spots to catch whiting.
A fishing tip for introducing young children to fishing is to let them do as much of the baiting up, casting and reeling in the fish as possible.
I have two granddaughters, one four years old and the other five years old. They both enjoy fishing. The five-year-old can cast her line into the water, and both can catch a fish and reel in their catch without assistance.
They have closed face reels for casting, and they only need to push a button and release the button during the cast; winding resets the reel into gear.
I place a piece of plumbing tube into the sand, and they use the tube to steady the rods when they reel in their lines.
Today's photo is of my granddaughter Indiana Hill aged five, with a bream she caught during the school holidays.
You can see the set-up of the tube and the closed-faced fishing reel in the photo.
If you have any fishing questions, photographs of your catch or if you would like a coaching session, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.