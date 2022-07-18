Preparation has been underway for members of Redlands Cycling and Multisport Club (RCMC) ahead of a busy schedule that will see some of the club's triathletes compete internationally.
RCMC triathlete Linda Meredith will head to Abu Dhabi later this year to compete in the 2022 World Triathlon Championship Series.
Part of her preparation involves morning strength and conditioning sessions at Raby Bay Esplanade Park in Ormiston.
She said the club regularly made use of the Council's public gym equipment at the park.
"This is a great facility, it's got all the things a gym has."
Triathlon Coach and Coordinator at RCMC Stuart Kemp said utilizing Council equipment around Redlands has helped the club maintain a well rounded training program.
"We utilise the Council provided equipment ... it gives us resistance machines, it gives us weights that we can utilise, there's also instructions on how to use the different equipment," he said.
"We've got the water buoys down at the Raby Bay foreshore that we use for our open water swimming, and obviously we utilise that all year round."
In recent years RCMC have gone from strength to strength. The club have grown its membership base to 227 members after COVID lockdowns and the effects of prolonged isolation prompted greater interest in the sport.
The club has members from all age groups, ranging from 16 all the way to 80 years of age.
Mr Kemp said the club hoped to continue their growth with the opening of the Redlands Coast Sporting and Recreation Precinct at Heinemann Road.
"Moving forward, we have our new sport precinct that's opening up on Heinemann Road out at Redland Bay which will give us a new track for our cycling," he said.
Once the Heinemann Road facility opens, Mr Kemp said the club will be able to expand even further.
"We'll then also be launching our junior development program for both cycling and multisport."
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
