Public gym equipment gets workout from triathletes as RCMC outlines plans for growth

By Jeremy Cook
Updated July 18 2022 - 5:44am, first published 5:00am
Members of RCMC said Council equipment such as the gym gear at Raby Bay Esplanade Park have helped with the club's training programs. Picture Jeremy Cook.

Preparation has been underway for members of Redlands Cycling and Multisport Club (RCMC) ahead of a busy schedule that will see some of the club's triathletes compete internationally.

