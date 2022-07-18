Redland basketball stars Mia Lloyd and Jayden Hodgson were the top scorers for RedCity Roar in tough competitions in Far North Queensland last week despite losses to Cairns and Townsville.
Men and women's top teams travelled up north buy are back home this week to battle Rockhampton in front of a Cleveland crowd.
The Simple Promo women had a great game with Mia Loyd leading all scorers with 35 points, however Cairns Olympian Kayla George had 32 points and and 19 rebounds and seven assists to keep the Dolphins noses in front the whole game.
The Roar made several runs but could not peg back the ten point after lead the Dolphins established in the second quarter.
Ari Moorer had another double double with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
The following evening against the Townsville Flames, the depth of WNBL talent the team was able to draw from the Townsville Fire was too much for the Roar to handle.
Townsville had five players in double figures to cruise to a comfortable win 90-60.
The Plasmaide men ran into a white hot barrage of three point shooting form the Cairns Marlins on Friday night led by Ben Ayres and Lat Mayen who together shot 13 of 20 attempts from beyond the arc, while the Roar struggled with the three ball apart from Gareth Lyle who was two from three attempts.
Cairns ran out winners 109-81 with Jayden Hodgson having a solid game with 27 points for the Roar.
In Townsville the Roar struggled to score against the Heat midway through the second quarter while the Heat scored efficiently to break open the game and finish with a 109-76 win.
Nelson Larkins lead the Roar with 21 points.
The Roar are back at home at The First National Cleveland "Den" at the Paul Bancroft Centre this Saturday playing host to Rockhampton.
The Rockhampton women's team, the Cyclones have lost their last four games while the Simple Promo women have split their last four with two wins and two losses.
This match up should prove to be an interesting game with the teams evenly matched.
Watch for the form of Mia Loyd to continue and the brilliance of Ari Moorer.
The wins form the Simple Promo women have been off the back of contributions from other players.
Look for Jaylen Cooper, Myka Arthur, Emily Preston or Lily Sara to light up the Den to get the win.
In the men Rockhampton Rockets will be fighting hard for a play off position.
They will need to continue their playoff push having won their last 4 games.
A win by the Roar will would almost shut the door on a top eight finish for Rockhampton whose expectation is always at the top of the ladder.
The women's game tips off at 5.30pm and the men at 7.30pm. A large crowd is expected for this clash.
Tickets are available through the RedCity Roar website and Facebook.
