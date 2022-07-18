Redland City Bulletin

RedCity Roar stars shine on court in touch losses to FNQ teams

By Peter Pollock
July 18 2022 - 5:00am
The RedCity Roar Simple Promo women went down to Cairns and Townsville teams last week but prepare to face Rockhampton at home this weekend. Picture by B.Rad Sports Photography.

Redland basketball stars Mia Lloyd and Jayden Hodgson were the top scorers for RedCity Roar in tough competitions in Far North Queensland last week despite losses to Cairns and Townsville.

