Redland darters heading to the big leagues will get some help from their club, with Pot Luck Doubles night to raise funds for three players to compete on the national stage.
Redland Darts Association star players Amanda Loch, Jeremy Fagg and Chris Krabbe have earned spots to play in the World Federation of Darts Australian Darts Open held in Moama in August.
They will battle it out for a prize pool of $80,000.
To help their players get to the competition, the Redlands Darts Association at the Birkdale Sports Club are taking their Thursday night pot luck doubles up a notch on July 21.
Players could be paired with Loch, Fagg or Krabbe in games open to the entire community.
There will be raffles and prizes throughhout the night and food available at the club/
Nominations are $5 and registration is by 6.30 for a 7pm start.
For more information contact the Redlands Darts Association on 0409265263 or go to our Facebook page.
Projectile Dysfunction 11, Jokers 5; The Fun Guns 14, Whooo Cares 2; Dart Simpson's 10, Dumpstarz 6.
Highest finish men: Laurie Loch 120, women: Amanda Loch 112.
Darts Vaders 9, Archers 7. The rest of the diviion had a bye.
Highest finish men: Ian Martin 66, women: Amanda Henley 25
Bridge Burners 9, Tons of Bull 5; 60s are Us 12, What's the Point 2.
Highest finish men: Vernon Ahkee (80), women: Karlene Fahey (4)
180s went to Ian Russell, Brendan Moelands (2), Peter Martin, Bob Cowan, Paul Kelly, Darren Hanson, Jeremy Fagg (3), Shane Jackson.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
