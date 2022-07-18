Redland City Bulletin

Redlands Darts Association helps top players against the best

By Emily Lowe
Updated July 18 2022 - 10:48pm, first published 9:00pm
Jeremy Fagg, Amanda Loch and Chris Krabbe have qualified for a national competition. Picture supplied.

Redland darters heading to the big leagues will get some help from their club, with Pot Luck Doubles night to raise funds for three players to compete on the national stage.

