A MULTI-MILLION dollar transformation to bowling greens at Capalaba Sports Club is being labelled a game changer for the area.
The new facility boasts an almost 90 metre long canopy, two synthetic greens, LED lighting, touch screen scoreboards and video cameras to capture gameplay.
Capalaba Sports Club hosted world class bowlers Brett Wilkie, Kelvin Kerkow and Steve Glasson for the facility's opening last month, with the event live streamed worldwide.
The development, which has come together after eight years of planning, was built inside 38 weeks and cost the club more than $4 million.
It is located at the corner of Macquarie Street and Ney Road outside the club's main building, allowing diners to watch games from the restaurant.
Club operations manager Kelly Regenet said the undercover facility allowed games to proceed in all weather and protected bowlers from the sun.
"It is lower maintenance than a grass green, requiring vacuuming periodically and a watering down from time to time," she said.
"We have our Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday comps on there already - so our men's and ladies bowls club - and we are just easing into further competitions from there."
Ms Regenet the canopy was almost 90 metres long and covered two newly-laid synthetic greens.
"The highest point of the structure is 10.4 metres with a total area of 3983 square metres," she said.
"For the over 250 bowlers that call Capalaba Sports Club home, the opening of the new greens has been warmly welcomed, particularly on those wet days when bowls would have ordinarily been cancelled.
"This brand new facility is a game changer for Capalaba as it provides protection from the sun and no excuse when the weather turns bad."
Capalaba Sports Club hosts open multi pairs events on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Games start at midday and cost $16 per person, including prize money, raffles and afternoon tea.
Ladies day is held on Thursdays, with games starting at 9am in summer and 9.30am in Winter. Registrations are required one hour before the start of play.
More social games are held on Saturday, with ladies' games starting at 9am and men at 1pm.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
