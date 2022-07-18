A marine inspired play space upgrade worth more than $1 million at Point Lookout (Mulumba) is officially open for families and visitors to enjoy.
The upgrade at Headland Park includes formalised car parks, renewed picnic facilities and marine inspired play equipment on North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah).
Acting Mayor Julie Talty said the upgrade would benefit the park and supported other natural attractions nearby.
"Headland Park is a well-loved open space that acts as a hub for many locals and visitors to Mulumba," Cr Talty said.
"As a gateway to the southern access point for the Gorge Walk and a key pedestrian connection to South Gorge Beach and Main Beach, the park has an important role in linking these attractions while also providing a space for rest, relaxation and play.
"With additional picnic facilities such as shelters, seating and barbecues, and an exciting new marine-themed play space, this upgrade sees Headland Park contributing to the popularity of the Mulumba area."
Division 2 Councillor Peter Mitchell said community consultation on the park was crucial to determine the wants of the community which were balanced by further environmental and cultural heritage protections.
"Locals told us it was important to retain the character of this wonderful park while improving facilities to support both the local community and the increasing number of visitors enjoying this spectacular island location," Cr Mitchell said.
"Visitors young and old will appreciate the new play space, which sits comfortably in the island landscape with its whale and turtle play structures, dolphin spring toy and cone shell cubby.
"In addition, the play space has benefited from the vibrant and imaginative work of local Indigenous artists, who painted colourful designs on the crab and its sand balls.
"More formalised car parks will not only improve accessibility to the park and nearby attractions but also provide additional environmental benefits, including minimising erosion and improving drainage.
"Thousands of visitors annually use this park to access the Gorge Walk, South Gorge Beach and Main Beach and it is wonderful to see it now as a destination in its own right."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
