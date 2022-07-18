Redland City Bulletin

Headland Park opened after upgrade for residents and environment

By Emily Lowe
July 18 2022 - 9:00pm
A marine inspired upgrade to Headland Park has opened to residents and visitors at Point Lookout, North Stradbroke Island.

A marine inspired play space upgrade worth more than $1 million at Point Lookout (Mulumba) is officially open for families and visitors to enjoy.

