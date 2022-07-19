Redland City Bulletin

Women in Welding course a hit for ladies seeking career change

EL
By Emily Lowe
Updated July 20 2022 - 12:38am, first published July 19 2022 - 9:00pm
Alexandra Hills TAFE's latest Women in Welding program is helping ladies like Emily McShannon enter male-dominated industries. Picture supplied.

TAFE Queensland Alexandra Hills has hosted an all-female welding program to encourage more women to enter male-dominated trades.

