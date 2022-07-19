TAFE Queensland Alexandra Hills has hosted an all-female welding program to encourage more women to enter male-dominated trades.
Ten Brisbane women were the first to take part in the Women in Welding five-day intensive course which will run another four times between August and December.
The program teaches students basic welding skills using the latest Augmented Reality technology as well as traditional welding techniques.
Students from across the Brisbane area have since been connected to eployers offering apprenticeships through TAFE Queensland's Find your Apprentice service
Student Julie Hunt came from a retail background and was not working before she started the course.
The 44-year-old hoped the course would lead to a career change, and has already enrolled in more welding training at TAFE Queensland Bracken Ridge to kick-start her career.
"The training has been really great, particularly having such a range of different machines available to train on," Ms Hunt said.
"It was also really great to be in a classroom with a bunch of women from different backgrounds and age brackets."
Fellow student Marissa Hughes said she had been worried she would be alienated for her age at 35-years-old, but found TAFE Queensland teaching methods inclusive.
"I thought I'd be the only one that's not school-aged here but everyone's been lovely," Ms Hughes said.
"I've worked in construction for about 5 years now and a lot of the boys weld. I thought it'd be a lot better learning at TAFE Queensland than onsite."
Sonya Thatcher worked as a nurse for 22 years and at 47-years-old is just another woman to make the switch into the male-dominated workplace.
"Instead of mending people I want to mend metal," she said.
Other participants came from vocations in the retail, automotive,and construction industries.
The Women in Welding program was delivered at no cost to participants and was funded under the Workforce Transition Support Project.
TAFE Queensland will continue to run more Women in Welding programs at the Alexandra Hills campus throughout the year.
A Women in Trades program is also scheduled to run across the Alexandra Hills and Acacia Ridge campuses with multiple start dates available.
For more information about apprenticeships and trade training, visit tafeqld.edu.au or call 1300 308 233.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
