AN ORMISTON family has made a significant donation to help women undergo more complex gynaecological procedures at Cleveland's Mater Private Hospital.
The Waller family contributed to the $125,200 purchase of new surgical equipment which cuts down operating and recovery times for patients.
Advertisement
The Myosure and Novasure enable surgeons to perform procedures for patients suffering from conditions of the endometrium, such as uterine fibroids, adenomyosis, endometrial polyps and heavy bleeding.
Jonette Waller, representing the Waller family after their generous donation, said it was a family legacy to contribute to their local community and one she would continue.
"We don't do it for the recognition. We live in a world where we often take so much, when you have the opportunity to give back, it's especially important to do so," Ms Waller said.
"These are the values instilled by the Sisters of Mercy and a compounding reason our family supports Mater."
Mater Private Hospital Redland Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr Micheal Mastry said the new surgical equipment reduced operating and recovery times.
"What we can do with this equipment is really fantastic and we are experiencing great success and outcomes for our patients," Dr Mastry said.
"We are able to address a range of problems through a minimally invasive day procedure that has led to a long-term reduction in the number of hysterectomies required."
Karen Clews underwent surgery with the new equipment in April to remove a uterine fibroid and treat persistent heavy bleeding causing the serious condition, anaemia.
"In all honesty, I was thinking a hysterectomy would be my only option with the symptoms that I was experiencing until Dr Mastry explained how he could perform surgery using the new equipment," she said.
"I was really surprised that this type of surgery was able to be performed close to home, but more so, how incredible my recovery and outcome has been.
"It took away the added stress of having to travel into the city and enabled me to be close to home and near my family."
Ms Clews said she would be forever grateful to the Waller family for their generous donation of equipment.
"Not only has it helped my quality of life, but a lot of other women in our local area will benefit from this procedure and not have to go through extensive surgery," she said.
Dr Mastry said gynaecological medicine had advanced significantly in recent years and the new equipment allowed the hospital to offer a service that was comparable to world-class cities.
"This equipment will change lives in the Redlands, enabling us to more easily and accurately remove endometrial polyps, which will increase the likelihood of detecting early endometrial cancer," he said.
Read more local news here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.