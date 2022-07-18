Redland City Bulletin

Ormiston family's donation helps fund new gynaecological equipment at Mater Private Hospital

July 18 2022 - 9:00pm
Jonette Waller, Dr Micheal Mastry and Karen Clews at Mater Private Hospital, where women have access to new surgical equipment. Photo supplied

AN ORMISTON family has made a significant donation to help women undergo more complex gynaecological procedures at Cleveland's Mater Private Hospital.

