SEVERAL Redlands aged care homes are in the midst of managing COVID outbreaks, as federal health data reveals hundreds of new cases among the city's residents and staff.
Adventist Retirement Village at Victoria Point and Mandalay Retreat at Cleveland have been among the hardest hit Redlands facilities, recording a combined 56 resident cases and 21 staff cases.
Wellington Park Private Care at Wellington Point is also managing an outbreak, having reported a total of 28 cases among residents and staff.
Data released on July 15 shows 178 facilities in Queensland are currently battling active COVID outbreaks, up from 161 the previous week.
The surge in cases comes after figures released earlier this month revealed two resident deaths as part of a recent outbreak at Birkdale's Micare Prins Willem Alexander Lodge.
Redlands University of the Third Age has elected to postpone a concert scheduled for this Thursday, saying the decision was made due to the number of people with COVID.
Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said decisions on further restrictions in aged care settings would be decided at the federal level.
"I spoke with health ministers yesterday and there isn't any proposals coming out of the Commonwealth at this stage around further restrictions on aged care," she said.
"I know they are working really closely with the private aged care facilities.
"We will always provide for and support aged care. Every day private aged care facilities are reaching out to the Queensland public health system."
Older Persons Advocacy Network acting chief executive Karen Doyle said the group's advice to older people and aged care providers was to get a COVID booster shot.
"Vaccination remains the best form of protection against COVID, so it's time for us to roll up our sleeves," she said.
"All Australians over 30 can now access a fourth booster. This will offer an additional layer of protection for people living and working in aged care homes.
"We also welcome increased access to antiviral treatments, another tool against Omicron."
Ms D'Ath said individual aged care facilities could make decisions to restrict visitors and mandate masks in the event of an outbreak.
"We often escalate things to the Commonwealth regulatory on behalf of the aged care ...," she said.
"I completely understand aged care facilities being concerned around loss of staff due to illness.
"The fact is the vulnerability of those residents is already high, but if you can not have staff to patient ratio, someone has to step in and magae and look after those residents."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
