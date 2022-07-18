Audiences are said to go home from The Sapphires musical theatre show with a song and a happy heart.
So says Lorinda May Merrypor who plays Julie in the musical, coming to the Redland Performing Arts Centre at 8pm on August 27.
Advertisement
"It's an emotional show, but there is a great soul sound track and a great vibe that makes people want to sing along. The songs are energetic and happy," Ms Merrypor said.
The show started its tour in February 2019 and this year, it will belatedly finish playing at those places who missed out during the heavy Covid years.
Ms Merrypor said it was a privilege and a joy to play Julie McCray, the youngest of four musical sisters played by Jessica Mayboy in The Sapphires movie.
"She has the same big dreams, but has some really big bumps along the way. It is a touching story," she said.
Ms Merrypor said the four sisters were equally featured in the show, each with their own stories, their own moments and songs.
She said it was a privileged to work with The Sapphires writer Tony Briggs.
"I hope the audience will feel a fresh sense of connection to a story that has already successfully infiltrated the psyche of the Australian theatre and movie going public and get a sense of joy and understanding of who Aboriginal people are and walk away from The Sapphires with a smile on their faces", Mr Briggs said.
The Sapphires is set in 1968 during landmark changes to Aboriginal rights, and tells the story of four young Yorta Yorta women who are discovered by a talent scout at St Kilda's Tiki Club. The story is that of Mr Briggs' mother who ultimately toured Vietnam to sing classic soul songs for the troops.
The Sapphires wore uniforms of sequins, armed only with microphones, affirming their place in the entertainment industry as an energetic and resilient ensemble of First Nations performers.
"I didn't expect to love touring so much. This has taken us to places I never expected to go to. We've met some amazing people and everywhere we go we connect with elders. We are so grateful for these cultural experiences," she said.
The show is also packed with 1960's favourites including Respect, Heatwave, Stop! In The Name of Love and I Heard It Through the Grapevine.
Tickets are $43-$55. Book on 3829 8131 or rpac.com.au (booking fees are $5 by phone and $6 online per transaction).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.