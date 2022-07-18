WIN TIX: Railway Children return

Inspired by one of the most beloved British family films of all time, The Railway Children Return is an enchanting, moving, and heart-warming adventure for a new generation.
It is set in 1944 as life in Britain's cities becomes increasingly perilous. There three evacuee children - Lily (Beau Gadsdon), Pattie (Eden Hamilton) and Ted (Zac Cudby) Watts - are sent by their mother from Salford to the Yorkshire village of Oakworth.
There to meet them on the train station platform are Bobbie Waterbury (Jenny Agutter, reprising her iconic role in the original film), her daughter, Annie (Sheridan Smith), and grandson Thomas (Austin Haynes), and with their help the evacuees are soon settling into their new life in the countryside.
When the children discover injured American soldier Abe (KJ Aikens) hiding out in the railyard at Oakworth Station, they are thrust into a dangerous quest to assist their new friend who, like them, is a long way from home.
This family drama is directed by Morgan Matthews. It will be released on September 15.
