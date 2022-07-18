Black Square Quartet has teamed with Trichotomy to create a seven-piece ensemble to perform at Ormiston House from 4pm to 5.30pm on August 14.
The two ensembles first played together at the Holy Trinity church in the Valley for the Anywhere Festival in May and Ormiston House coordinator Duchesne Barry said she believed they were a good fit for the house.
The two groups will play individually and together presenting a program of original Australian music. There will be pieces by Thomas Green, written for both groups and various other works including those written by the musicians themselves, notably Trichotomy pianist Sean Foran and drummer John Parker and violinist Michael Patterson from Black Square.
Black Square violinist Camille Barry said the music was 'ground breaking'.
"Trichotomy only plays original works. That's what makes the group stand apart. The group is known as one of Australia's most inventive contemporary ensemble. Black Square does a mix of original and well known works.
"It pushes the boundaries. It's very versatile," she said.
So much more than a traditional jazz trio, Trichotomy is said to expand the capacities of the classic piano/bass/drums combination by blending dense, exciting improvisations and delicate atmospherics, conjuring up sounds of modern jazz, ambient music, avant-garde rock, free improvisation and contemporary classical music.
The group was formed in 1999 with Foran, Parker and double bass player Samuel Vincent meeting while studying at the Queensland Conservatorium.
Duchesne Barry said it was wonderful that this calibre of music was available to play at Ormiston House.
"It brings the house and the grounds to life. We are very excited to have them perform," she said.
Ms Barry said there had been a hiatus of concerts at the house due to Covid and this concert is the first for 2022. Following will be vocalist Ashleigh Denning performing on September 11. The house re-opened on July 3 with a Christmas high tea.
Tickets are $40 and $30 with a savoury box for two available while booking for $15. Book ontrybooking.com/CAWWF
