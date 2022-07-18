Redland City Bulletin

Trichotomy and Black Square combine in contemporary jazz concert

By Linda Muller
Updated July 18 2022 - 10:03am, first published 9:36am
THREE: Trichotomy has combined with Black Square to perform a contemporary jazz concert at Ormiston House on August 14.

Black Square Quartet has teamed with Trichotomy to create a seven-piece ensemble to perform at Ormiston House from 4pm to 5.30pm on August 14.

