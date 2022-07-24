A Mount Cotton bull rider is making a name for himself in bull riding after a top performance at the Canungra Rodeo.
Lleyton Browne has been riding bulls since he was just nine years old, and at 19, he said he was passionate about the sport.
"I got into the sport because my dad used to rodeo every weekend when I was growing up," he said.
"Watching him compete and win encouraged me a lot to start bull riding myself."
Browne competed at the Canungra Rodeo in July and won the novice bull ride event.
"I performed quite well at Canungra Rodeo, I was quite happy with my ride," he said.
The Mount Cotton rider works with cattle when hes not riding bulls and said he loved the opportunities bull riding provided him.
"I love the travelling, making memories with my friends and the adrenaline rush when I get on the back of a bull," Browne said.
"I find the most challenging thing about bull riding is it's all in your head, you constantly think about how you think you're going to ride and if you think your gonna get hurt."
Having competed in more than 1000 competitions throughout his career so far, Browne said he had no plans to slow down.
"When I'm not bull riding I'm usually at the gym working on my balance and form for bull riding and making sure I keep fit," he said.
"I'd love to make my childhood dream come true. I would love to travel to America and support and represent Australia over there."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
