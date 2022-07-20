Redland City Bulletin

Young Redland divers take national competition to develop skills

EL
By Emily Lowe
July 20 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland divers at the National Talent Skills Diving Final Junior Elite Championships. Picture supplied.

Redland students took the plunge at a national diving competition and have developed their skills to make dreams come true in the pool as they grow.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.