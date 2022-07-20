Redland students took the plunge at a national diving competition and have developed their skills to make dreams come true in the pool as they grow.
Divers from across the bayside represented Queensland in the National Talent Skills Diving Final at the Junior Elite Championships in Sydney this month.
The competition at the Sydney International Aquatic Centre was for divers aged 13 years or younger from across Australia from July 4-9.
Birkdale mum Danielle Carmody said her oldest daughter had been selected for the program.
"Kiarah trialled for the National Talent Program last December after transitioning from acrobatics with Robertson Gymnastics Academy and placed second in Australia at the National Talent Skills final," she said.
Ms Carmody said many divers from across the Redlands who also trained out of the Chandler Aquatic Centre were dedicated to the sport.
"I'm beyond proud of Kiarah's achievements as she works extremely hard balancing her school work and training and is very dedicated to everything she applies herself to," she said.
"I am also really proud of all of the Queensland team as we achieved outstanding results in u12/13 and u11 age group.
"Her teammates Charlie Brown placed first and Charlotte Brealey placed third."
Another outstanding result came from Capalaba student Maya Klyne who placed first in the U11 age group.
The competition assessed diving skills both in and out of the pool to develop the next generation of the worlds best divers.
Divers are given a rounded, technical and physical base and they need to be strong in both areas to acheive top results.
Ms Carmody said her daughter had big dreams she hoped to achieve in the future.
"Kiarah dreams of going to the Olympics one day. Although that's a long future dream for now she loves diving and all the opportunities she is being given to progress in this sport," she said.
"Her next challenge will be working towards learning new skills in preparation for Junior B for Diving Queensland."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
