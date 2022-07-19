Redland City Bulletin
Our People

Capalaba father takes on running challenge for sick kids

EL
By Emily Lowe
July 19 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trent Scheuer in hospital with son Charlie. Picture supplied.

A Capalaba dad has taken on a mammoth running challenge to raise funds to support sick kids after his six-week-old son overcame a massive hurdle in his first two weeks of life.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.