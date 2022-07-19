A Capalaba dad has taken on a mammoth running challenge to raise funds to support sick kids after his six-week-old son overcame a massive hurdle in his first two weeks of life.
Trent Scheuer's son Charlie was born with a serious heart defect on June 7, 2022.
Advertisement
Mr Scheuer said he and his wife knew their son had some major challenges ahead before he had even been born.
"At 24 weeks Charlie was diagnosed with major heart defect called Transposition of Greater Arteries where the two main arteries that pump blood through the body to get oxygen out to the body were switched," he said.
"His blood was not getting oxygen required to make red blood, so he was only getting blue blood cells.
"At 15 days old he had surgery to switch the arteries."
Mr Scheuer said Charlie was recovering well but would need to be heavily monitored during his early years.
"He got out of the hospital about eight days after surgery and the nurses said he had done so well with his heart condition. Most babies don't get to go home for 10-14 days, so he really seemed to kick a lot of goals," he said.
He said despite being prepared for the challenges ahead, it was a difficult time for his whole family.
"Being our first kid, we didn't really know anything else but it was tough that we couldn't take him home straight away like everyone else," Mr Sheuer said.
"It was really hard when we got transferred to the Children's Hospital because there were lots of sick kids there aren't many people to talk to, you can get quite isolated.
"Everyone at the hospital does a great job, but it was a real eye opener and I wanted to do something to give back."
While at the Children's Hospital Mr Scheuer saw a sign for the 42k Your Way fundraiser for the Children's Hospital Foundation which encourages participants to walk, run or ride 42 kilometres during the month of August and decided to take part.
He plans to run 50km and said he hoped his efforts would help other families with sick kids in hospital and shorten the time families spent there through research.
"I'm doing it for my son and a lot of the people that are struggling in those hospitals. It's just something small, contributing a bit of my time for a good cause," he said.
"I really hope the doctors can advance their studies for kids with cancers and other conditions to make it a lot easier for families who do have to be here for a long time.
"The hospitals are really good but there's always room for improvement, but picking up things a lot earlier in scans could really help a lot of families.
" I don't want to leave it to the last minute and have to do the last 25kms in a week, I want to try and have a plan to walk and run on my days off or on my way to tennis. I'm confident I'll rack it up pretty quickly."
To donate to Trent Schuer's 42K Your Way campaign raising funding for the Children's Hospital Foundation online.
Advertisement
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.