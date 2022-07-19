POLICE used a chopper to track an alleged offender through Cleveland over the weekend before arresting him and laying multiple charges, including drug possession and disqualified driving.
The 36-year-old allegedly assaulted a man in his 50s during a reported break-in at a Cleveland business on July 11 before he was involved in a jet ski theft at an Alexandra Hills property on Sunday.
Police say the Toyota Prado SUV the man was allegedly driving during the Polair pursuit was stolen from a business near Mackay on July 10.
It is alleged the Prado was seen driving dangerously outside Chermside Shopping Centre in Brisbane on July 12 and involved in the jet ski theft on July 17.
The 36-year-old was arrested near a licensed Cleveland premises after Polair tracked the vehicle along North Street on Sunday evening.
Police say a member of the public found the stolen jet ski at Mount Cotton earlier the same afternoon.
A search of the man and vehicle netted a quantity of drugs, drug utensils and suspected stolen property.
The man has been refused bail and is due to front Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with more than 40 offences.
They include unlawful use of a motor vehicle, disqualified driving, possessing drugs, drug utensils, tainted property offences and assault occasioning bodily harm.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
