Police use chopper to track alleged 36-year-old offender through Cleveland

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated July 19 2022 - 5:18am, first published 5:00am
Police arrest a man at Cleveland after a Polair pursuit. Video: Queensland Police

POLICE used a chopper to track an alleged offender through Cleveland over the weekend before arresting him and laying multiple charges, including drug possession and disqualified driving.

