Redland City Bulletin

Redlands triathlete to compete at third World Championships in Abu Dhabi this year

JC
By Jeremy Cook
July 24 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redlands triathlete Linda Meredith will compete at her third World Championships in Abu Dhabi later this year. Picture supplied.

Redlands triathlete Linda Meredith will head to Abu Dhabi later this year to compete in the 2022 World Triathlon Championship Finals.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.