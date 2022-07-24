Redlands triathlete Linda Meredith will head to Abu Dhabi later this year to compete in the 2022 World Triathlon Championship Finals.
Meredith is no stranger to competition, with this years World Championships set to be her third appearance in the event after competing in Rotterdam in 2017 and on the Gold Coast in 2018.
Meredith's triathlon journey began in 2010 after when she moved to Redlands after selling her farm in Kalbar.
"I was bored, not knowing what to do, when I saw a triathlon was on in Raby Bay and decided to go and have a watch," she said.
"I thought I've always been good at swimming, I used to ride a bike to school, anyone can run ... and so I thought this is something that I can do."
After deciding to commit to the sport, Meredith entered herself into a few enticer triathlons. Enticers are triathlons with a reduced length and are designed to encourage participation in the sport.
"My first one was up at Caloundra, and I decided that I was okay at it and that I was okay at all of the disciplines," Meredith said.
Meredith will fly to Abu Dhabi in November for eight days for the World Championships, but also to reconnect with a city she once worked in.
"I lived in Abu Dhabi in the late 80s where I worked there as a nurse, so it'll be good to actually see how much it's changed."
Meredith's preparation for Abu Dhabi hasn't been without hard work, training every day for a total of eight hours a week.
She will compete in several events in the lead up to November's World Championships including last weekend's Sri Chinmoy Run at Wynnum where she ran 10km and posted a personal best time of 49 minutes and 43 seconds, 3 minutes faster than her previous best.
Redlands Cycling and Multisport Club (RCMC) Triathlon Coach Stuart Kemp commended Meredith's achievements and praised the club's representation in high profile competitions.
"Linda is certainly a standout as far as what she's achieved," he said.
"The club has just gone from strength to strength with the inclusion of the multisport side kicking off roughly three to five years."
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
