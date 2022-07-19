Local petrol prices have dipped well below $2 per litre, and the advice for local motorists is to take advantage of the unexpected dip.
After weeks of approaching a peak not seen since March, average prices for unleaded petrol in Queensland dipped below $2 per litre according to the Australian Institute of Petroleum.
This was mostly led by big falls in metropolitan areas, where the average price was 194.2 cents per litre however the regional average for the week ending July 17 was 205.6 cents per litre.
It was a different story at diesel pumps, with prices above 230 cents per litre the new norm. In regional Queensland the average was 233.6 cents per litre.
RACQ's Fuel Expert, Dr Ian Jeffreys, said the recent falls in price were due to market forces overseas, and motorists should move quickly to fill up.
"South east Queensland's fuel price cycle has been extended due to substantial and unexpected drops in the price of Brent Crude Oil and Terminal Gate Prices in recent days," Dr Jeffreys said.
"This is great news for motorists with the sudden falls causing prices for unleaded petrol to continue to get cheaper, and we expect to see prices continue to fall for at least the next couple of weeks.
"Motorists should use apps like RACQ Fair Fuel Finder and aim to fill up with unleaded for around 180 cents per litre in the Greater Brisbane area over the next week or two."
As of July 19, the cheapest fuel in the Redlands was at the Woolworths Ampol service station on Mount Cotton Road, where one litre of unleaded cost 183.9 cents.
Diesel in the Redlands remained expensive with most retailers charging above the 230 cents per litre mark, although the cheapest diesel was available at Metro Capalaba, for 226.9 cents per litre.
Dr Jeffreys said these high diesel prices were "disappointing" as it meant retailers were not passing on the full benefit of falling wholesale prices.
"Despite also seeing a drop in Terminal Gate Prices for Diesel, we haven't seen fuel companies pass those savings on to motorists, instead using the fall to bolster their retail margins," he said.
"It's incredibly disappointing to see fuel companies refusing to pass on these savings for diesel, especially at a time when cost of living is front of mind for many Queenslanders."
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times, covering the stories that matter to the community
