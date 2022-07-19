Redland City Bulletin

Motorists should take advantage of unexpectedly cheap unleaded

By Joe Colbrook
July 19 2022 - 5:00am
RACQ's Fuel Expert Dr Ian Jeffreys says motorists should fill up with cheap fuel while it lasts.

Local petrol prices have dipped well below $2 per litre, and the advice for local motorists is to take advantage of the unexpected dip.

