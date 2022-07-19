So It Goes: In the heights

I live at Alexandra Hills.
I don't live at Alexandra and just add "Hills" to make me sound posh.
Advertisement
I grew up at Coorparoo, and yes, it was hilly there, so my mother always said we lived at Coorparoo Heights.
I now know there is no such suburb called Coorparoo Heights, but I diligently added it to all my correspondence, believing this was my actual suburb.
And so we add little innocuous words like Bay, Green and Garden and Park, in a bid to glorify our address. Or perhaps we just don't know any different.
It seems that the closer our suburb sounds to the name of a retirement village, the happier we are.
Naturally the little added words are also descriptors of sorts, making them not only believable, but also painting a picture of the suburb in question.
For me, the part of Coorparoo where I went to primary school, was reasonably level and could have been called Coorparoo Flats, thereby differentiating the Heights which were lofty and frighteningly steep - and also a good distance away. We were in fact, near to Holland Park, an actual suburb where there seemed to be very few parks. Our other adjoining suburb was Whites Hill - a suburb that housed the dump and was anything but white. Nearby was Camp Hill, again quite hilly and possibly a place where once people camped. Now that I think about it, Coorparoo was clearly suffering from an identity crisis of the single name and the inapt descriptor.
Perhaps Coorparoo Heights was quite simply keeping up with the neighbours.
But I digress, because now I can safely say I live at one of these hilly suburbs.
And what is nearby? Well there is Capalaba, Sheldon, Birkdale and Thornlands. All are clearly suburbs in serious need of re-naming with my suburb most likely coveted by those living nearby.
As a person who once lived in a suburb with a loftier title than given, I empathise and am happy to offer my suggestions.
What about, for example, Birkdale Bay (there are some bits on the bay), Sheldon Forest (there are lots of trees and Sheldon Bush doesn't have the same ring), Capalaba Close because everything is close and Capalaba Central is already taken and Thornlands Vintage (in deference to the many wine named streets).
I like it. But in the meantime, I am happy to finally live in the hills.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.