So It Goes: Living high in lofty hills

For me, the part of Coorparoo where I went to primary school, was reasonably level and could have been called Coorparoo Flats, thereby differentiating the Heights which were lofty and frighteningly steep - and also a good distance away. We were in fact, near to Holland Park, an actual suburb where there seemed to be very few parks. Our other adjoining suburb was Whites Hill - a suburb that housed the dump and was anything but white. Nearby was Camp Hill, again quite hilly and possibly a place where once people camped. Now that I think about it, Coorparoo was clearly suffering from an identity crisis of the single name and the inapt descriptor.