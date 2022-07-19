A weekend of special events heralds the re-opening of the Cleveland Sands Hotel on August 5, 6 and 7.
The hotel offers a party band night performance with Phat Sauce and The Ivory Street Preachers from 8.30pm on August 5. Guests can also feast on complimentary chef snacks and a welcome drink on arrival, before indulging at the oyster shucking station. The Street Team from Brisbane's KIIS 97.3FM will be down to join the festivities.
Advertisement
On August 6, there will be a Double Header DJ Night featuring Bombs Away and Kaitlyn, plus resident DJ Bose from 9pm. There will also be complimentary chefs snacks from the Sands available for locals throughout the day.
And on August 7, music lovers can enjoy a Sunday session in the Beer Garden with Soul Collective Electro Disco DJs playing all the tunes from 2pm. Guests can then stay for the late night party band, Captain Thunderbolt.
The new entertainment lineup follows renovation of the pub's Beer Garden and Sports bar. The updates have facilitated the existing landmark venue into a hub for live music, entertainment and sport.
The beer garden caters for more than 250 people to enjoy its offerings in sunshine while the sports bar has had a fresh fit-out with big screens for sports fans to enjoy all the games. A brand new stage and AV fit-out will also make the bar the perfect spot to enjoy live bands.
Updated weekly programming includes a Funky Bunch Trivia Night, Karaoke Night, live bands every Friday, DJ sets every Saturday (with a mix of headliners and resident DJ Bose), and Sunday sessions with live music and DJs. The pub will also host monthly events including comedy shows and drag bingo.
Manager Andy Hibbert said the hotel had also refreshed its food, cocktail and wine menus and that the hotel promised to become a go-to hub of weekly entertainment for locals and visitors to the area.
"We've created a new entertainment hub and go-to destination for the local community to get together - the place to enjoy music, sport, food and beverage all under one roof," Mr Hibbert said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.