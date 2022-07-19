Redland City Bulletin

The Sands gets new entertainment lineup

By Linda Muller
Updated July 19 2022 - 9:48am, first published 9:32am
RENOVATIONS: Recent renovations at the Cleveland Sands hotel brings new entertainment and energy to the hotel. A weekend of festivities is planned for August 5-7.

A weekend of special events heralds the re-opening of the Cleveland Sands Hotel on August 5, 6 and 7.

