An Alexandra Hills mother whose daughter was killed in a drunk driving incident says Redland City Council has silenced her after requesting to speak about road safety at the July general meeting.
Judy Lindsay has called for new leadership in council since cutting all ties with Mayor Karen Williams after she crashed her car while three times the legal blood alcohol limit last month.
More than 50 people stood outside Redland City Council on Wednesday morning to protest against Cr Williams' choice to stand aside but not resign while she awaits her day in court.
Ms Lindsay said she had an online meeting with Cr Williams the same night she crashed her Council own vehicle into a tree at Cleveland.
Ms Lindsay said she asked to speak about road safety and show a video during the public participation segment of the council's general meeting on July 20.
"I'm angry. They said I could do a bit of talking, but I wasn't going to talk about that night. I wasn't going to mention the mayor's name or anybody else's name," Ms Lindsay said.
"Basically, I wasn't meant to really do anything, so I've declined and requested a meeting with the acting mayor.
"The people in power have stopped me from going in there to show the road safety video."
A council spokeswoman said section 6.10.6 of the standing orders stated that "all comments must relate to local government as a whole".
This prevented members of the public from commenting on the Mayor's crash and drink-driving charge at the general meeting.
Ms Lindsay has launched a petition calling for Mayor Karen Williams to be stood down, which was received at the general meeting.
"I'm so stressed. I feel that the mayor has gone to ground, she's left this mess behind and we're the ones that have to clean it up."
She said she was angry she had received no apology from the mayor or Council since the incident.
"I've had nothing. I've never ever heard from her again. I've never had an apology from the council, nothing."
Ms Lindsay called for a by-election and said she hoped it would bring change in Council.
"We don't need someone that's been working underneath her to step into that place. I think that could create bad habits and I think that we need to start again," she said.
She said there were more people who supported calls for the Mayor's resignation than showed up outside Council, with her petition requesting the dismissal of Cr Williams having received 6,540 signatures on Wednesday.
"There's a lot of people I know that would have liked to have come but a lot of people don't like putting themselves out there," Ms Lindsay said.
"The stress that it's causing, it's just ridiculous that she's doing this.
"She has to come out and say something - we know you've got a court case pending, but speak."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
