Cleveland
See cool vintage vehicles, rockabilly bands, djs, fashion parades, pinups, kustom art shows and competitions, pinstripers, markets and more at Greazefest 2022, Friday July 29 until Sunday July 31 at Redland Showgrounds from 9am-9pm.
Advertisement
Cleveland
CWA Redlands Branch will hold an Open Day on Tuesday 16th August commencing at 11.00 am. A complimentary Devonshire Tea will be served at the CWA Hall, 3 Waterloo St, Cleveland. For more information call 0418641646.
Wellington Point
The Mater Private Hospital Redland Auxiliary will hold a Spring Fashion Parade on Friday August 26 at 10am at the Redlands Sporting Club. Tickets $45, Contact Sandy at 3163 8859 or sandy.pettit@mater.org.au.
Redland Bay
The Blue Care Op Shop is open every Tuesday from 8am-12pm at 66-77 Peel Street, Redland Bay. Proceeds help local residents of Blue Care Residential Home.
Capalaba
Redlands Coast Suicide Prevention Network INC annual general meeting will be held Friday, August 5 at My Horizon, Runnymede Rd Capalaba from 12pm. RSVP Friday 29 July at 0401318361.
Alexandra Hills
The Alexandra Hills Hotel has live music every Friday and Saturday night from 9pm.
Cleveland
The Donald Simpson Centre hosts weekly activities including table tennis from 4:15-7:00pm every Wednesday, $5 per class.
Cleveland
Learn Shibori dyeing Redland Art Gallery's family Sundays on July 21 at 10am, 11am and 12pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.